PAGCOR returns ‘P1K-for-P2M’ bingo

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is bringing back its hit nationwide linked bingo event on 29 March, with a total of P2.9 million in tax-free prizes up for grabs.

The “P1K for P2M” Nationwide Linked Bingo will be hosted by Casino Filipino Angeles and played simultaneously at participating Casino Filipino sites from Luzon to Mindanao, including Bacolod, Cebu, Fuente, Grand Regal, Ilocos Norte, Iloilo, Mactan, Olongapo and Tagaytay. Each ticket costs P1,000 and comes with four bingo cards per game, valid for 10 action-packed rounds.

The first nine games offer P100,000 each, while the 10th round features a guaranteed P2 million “must-go” jackpot. PAGCOR’s linked bingo series aims to deliver exciting, responsibly managed gaming nationwide.

For inquiries, call 0906-574-1935, 0927-804-0304, or 0917-843-0970, or visit www.casinofilipino.ph and the official Casino Filipino Facebook page.