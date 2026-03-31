163 cops secure 505th first Easter Mass rites in Limasawa

The 10-day celebration opened with a translacion of the original image of the Santo Niño de Limasawa from Maasin Cathedral to Padre Burgos, followed by a boat procession to the island.

Thousands of devotees from different vicariates under the Diocese of Maasin joined daily pilgrimages from 22 to 29 March.

On the eve of the anniversary, Precioso Cantillas led a Cenacle Prayer and Vesperas Mass, coinciding with the observance of Holy Week.

The annual celebration is given importance by both the diocese and the local government due to its religious and historical significance.

The first recorded Catholic Mass in the Philippines took place on 31 March 1521, when the expedition of Ferdinand Magellan arrived in Limasawa after a stop in Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The Mass was officiated by Spanish priest Pedro de Valderrama, chaplain of the expedition, and attended by Magellan, his crew, and local leaders Rajah Kolambu and Rajah Siagu.

The event is widely regarded as the birth of Christianity in the country and is recognized as a National Historical Landmark.