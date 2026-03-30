VP Duterte seeks prayers for OFWs in Middle East

“Kinikilala natin ang sakripisyo ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang ating mga OFWs sa Middle East. Sa gitna ng kaguluhan, hinihiling natin ang kanilang kaligtasan,” she added.

Duterte said the observance of Semana Santa is a reminder of the value of sacrifice and service, and a moment for the country to reflect on its collective goals.

“Ang katahimikan ng mga araw na ito ay nagbibigay-daan sa tapat na pagsusuri ng ating mga mithiin—para sa ating sarili, para sa ating pamilya, at para sa ating bansa,” she said. She also urged the public to reflect on the nation’s moral and social direction, calling for prayers for a society anchored on truth, justice, and compassion.

Duterte likewise appealed for unity and shared purpose, saying the lessons of Holy Week should guide Filipinos through national challenges.