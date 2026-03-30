Unauthorized fare hikes flagged at PITX amid fuel price surge

Operators of some public utility vehicles have reportedly increased fares without approval from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, prompting the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange to escalate the issue to authorities, an official said.
PITX Head for Corporate Communication and Government Relations Atty. Jason Salvador said the unauthorized fare hikes add burden to commuters, especially as fuel prices continue to rise. “It is unfortunate that we have monitored some public transport vehicles increasing fares. We always remind them that this is not allowed, especially since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a halt to fare increases,” he said.
Salvador acknowledged that operators are also struggling with high petroleum costs but emphasized that unapproved fare adjustments directly affect passengers. “While we understand they need additional income due to high fuel prices, we hope they also understand that commuters will suffer,” he added.
The PITX official clarified that the terminal has no direct enforcement power but has already submitted reports to the Department of Transportation and LTFRB for proper action. “We have documented these incidents and reported them so authorities can impose the appropriate penalties on the operators involved,” he said.
Salvador confirmed that the matter was raised with LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza earlier in the day. He also urged commuters to report any unauthorized fare hikes. “If you encounter fare increases without approval, inform PITX management immediately so we can report it to the DoTr and LTFRB,” he said.
Inspections at PITX are ongoing, with personnel from the LTFRB, DoTr, Land Transportation Office, and Philippine Coast Guard deployed in the terminal. Salvador said authorities have been coordinating closely to monitor the situation and address violations.
As passenger volume rises ahead of Holy Week, Salvador advised travelers to book tickets early to avoid inconvenience. He noted that some operators have reduced trips due to operational costs, which could lead to longer queues and waiting times.
“Many are already shifting to buses to save on costs. We advise those traveling this Holy Week to secure tickets early so they won’t face difficulties,” he said, adding that additional units may only be deployed once trips are fully booked, potentially increasing wait times for passengers.