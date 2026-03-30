Unauthorized fare hikes flagged at PITX amid fuel price surge

Salvador confirmed that the matter was raised with LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza earlier in the day. He also urged commuters to report any unauthorized fare hikes. “If you encounter fare increases without approval, inform PITX management immediately so we can report it to the DoTr and LTFRB,” he said.

Inspections at PITX are ongoing, with personnel from the LTFRB, DoTr, Land Transportation Office, and Philippine Coast Guard deployed in the terminal. Salvador said authorities have been coordinating closely to monitor the situation and address violations.

As passenger volume rises ahead of Holy Week, Salvador advised travelers to book tickets early to avoid inconvenience. He noted that some operators have reduced trips due to operational costs, which could lead to longer queues and waiting times.

“Many are already shifting to buses to save on costs. We advise those traveling this Holy Week to secure tickets early so they won’t face difficulties,” he said, adding that additional units may only be deployed once trips are fully booked, potentially increasing wait times for passengers.