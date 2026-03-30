DOTr threatens sanctions over illegal bus fare hikes

With this, Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez cautioned bus operators that they will be slapped with show-cause orders, which can lead to the revocation of their franchise for taking advantage of the peak season.

“Ang sabi ng ating Pangulo, ipagpaliban muna natin ang pagtataas ng pasahe kaya inaapura natin ang pagbibigay ng mga subsidiya at mga programa ng ating gobyerno. Ngayon po ay nakadeploy ang mga tauhan ng LTFRB. Sa ating mga kababayan, iparating po sa atin ang mga sumbong, sa LTFRB, at makakaasa po kayo na iisyuhan natin ng show-cause orders ang mga bus operators na nagtaas ng pamasahe ng walang pahintulot,” said Lopez during an ambush interview during the opening of the Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway Segment 3B in Parañaque City on Monday.

However, the DoTr chief also begged the bus and transport operators to forgo raising fares.

“Kayo po ay regulated (by the government). Ang mga pagtaas na walang approval ng ating LTFRB is a ground for revocation or suspension of your franchises,” Lopez said.

The PITX management said that as of 9 a.m., 30 March, they have recorded over 51,030 passengers, as the Holy Week exodus officially begins.