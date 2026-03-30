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Toyota offers free roadside assistance for Holy Week

Toyota offers free roadside assistance for Holy Week
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Toyota Motor Philippines will provide free emergency roadside assistance to motorists nationwide from 2 to 5 April 2026, as part of its Holy Week service program.

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The assistance will be available at select dealerships and designated areas across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, including multiple sites in Metro Manila and Cebu. Operating hours will generally run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with half-day schedules on 3 April in observance of Good Friday.

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Toyota said the program aims to give motorists peace of mind during peak travel days, with free labor services offered for emergency repairs. Replacement parts, if needed, will be charged to customers.

The company advised customers to contact participating dealerships for details, adding that the service is part of its efforts to support safe and hassle-free travel during the holiday period.

Toyota Motor Philippines
Holy Week 2026

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