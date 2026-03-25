Like father, like son?

With Simbulan’s mark erased, the PBA’s longest-standing individual record is now the 13 blocks recorded by Toyota import Andy Fields in a 94-97 loss to Crispa on 21 April 1981.

After nearly 45 years, I expect this record to finally fall, given the influx of giants and elite shot-blockers in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

The leading candidate to crush that record? Bol Bol.

The 7-foot-3 South Sudanese-American import of TNT Tropang 5G made an immediate defensive impact in his PBA debut last Friday. Despite a 109-112 loss to Rain or Shine in a physical, fight-marred contest, Bol swatted away five shots to go along with 38 points and 16 rebounds.

In TNT’s subsequent victory — the franchise’s 800th win in 30 years — Bol’s blocks dipped to just two, likely because he was busy offensively, finishing with a dominant 40-point, 15-rebound.

At just 26 years old and possessing a legendary defensive pedigree, Bol is only getting started.

Most fans recognize him from his time with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns, but they also know his lineage. His father, the late Manute Bol — listed anywhere from 7-foot-6 to 7-foot-7 — remains one of the most prolific shot-blockers in NBA history.