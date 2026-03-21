Over P329-k shabu seized in separate buy-bust ops in Taguig

Found in the minor’s possession were five heat-sealed sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 30.7 grams, with a standard drug price of P208,760.

Recovered from the minor were P200 used as genuine buy-bust money and P2,000 boodle money. As a child in conflict with the law, the minor was handled with strict adherence to protective protocols in the presence of his mother.

Hours later, at 10:40 p.m., a second sting conducted along Earth Road, Barangay Napindan led to the arrest of a 22-year-old street-level individual known as alias Jeric.

Operatives confiscated three sachets containing 17.74 grams of suspected shabu worth P120,632 and a P500 used as marked money.

Both the arrested suspects and the rescued minor are currently in the custody of the Taguig City Police Station's drug enforcement unit.

Formal complaints for violations of Section 5 and Section 11 of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.