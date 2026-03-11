Taguig police seize over P361K worth of suspected shabu in two operations

Police arrested two drug suspects and confiscated over P361,000 worth of suspected shabu in two operations in Taguig City on 10 March.
Police recovered 19 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 27.5 grams, with an estimated value of P187,000, along with a weighing scale, a black box, and a pair of scissors. Body-worn cameras were used to record the search.
The first arrest happened around 6:20 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Ana. Authorities detained a 28-year-old man known as “Bryan” during a search warrant operation.
Later, at around 9 p.m., police conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lower Bicutan, arresting a 33-year-old delivery rider known as “Boss Mark.” Officers seized five sachets of suspected shabu weighing 25.7 grams, valued at about P174,760, a brown pouch, and marked buy-bust money.
The suspects and seized items were brought to the Taguig City Police Station for documentation. Charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are being prepared against both suspects.