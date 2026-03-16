One more time: Creamline targets key win vs Farm Fresh

Creamline seemed headed for a trouble-free entry to the next stage before a red-hot Akari squad halted its momentum last Thursday, handing the Cool Smashers a four-set loss that dropped them to 5-2 and threw the battle for the last two qualifying spots wide open.

PLDT and Cignal have already secured their places in the Qualifying Round, but the remaining two slots are still up for grabs in a tightly packed race involving Creamline, Nxled, Akari and Farm Fresh.

Nxled currently holds fourth place with a 4-4 record but has only one game left. Akari is close behind at 4-3, while Farm Fresh remains in contention at 3-4 with two matches still to play.

Creamline also has one more assignment after Tuesday — a showdown against Cignal on Saturday to close out the grueling preliminaries of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Should the Cool Smashers stumble in their final two matches and two of the chasing teams finish at 5-4, a tiebreaker scenario could determine which squads secure the last two qualifying-round berths.

That possibility only heightens the pressure as the race intensifies entering the final stretch of the prelims phase.

Teams finishing from No. 5 to No. 10 will drop to the Play-In stage, where they will be divided into two groups. The two group winners will then challenge the losers of the crossover matches among the Top Four for the final semifinal spots.

While Creamline has lost back-to-back games in the franchise’s decorated PVL campaign, the Cool Smashers remain focused on bouncing back quickly and avoiding the complications of the Play-In round.

But Farm Fresh has proven it can thrive under pressure.

The Foxies stayed alive in the Top Four chase after a gritty five-set victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans last week and are eager to pull off another upset to keep their qualifying hopes burning.

They will lean heavily on Trisha Tubu, the conference’s second-leading scorer, with setter Alohi Robins-Hardy orchestrating the offense alongside veterans Ces Molina, Royse Tubino, Mylene Paat, Ara Galang and Riri Meneses. Jolina dela Cruz, Rizza Cruz and Lorene Toring are also expected to provide key support.

Creamline’s loss to Akari may have exposed some cracks, but the Cool Smashers are well accustomed to high-pressure situations.