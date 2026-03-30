Schweighart post fuels Miss Universe Philippines exit speculation

In a video post, Schweighart spoke about years of preparation and the sudden closure of a long-anticipated opportunity. “Four years… every hour spent refining the walk and the mind… it was all funneled into one door. And now, that door is closed, just like that,” she said.

The post came shortly after organizers confirmed that one delegate would no longer continue in the competition, without naming the individual. Schweighart’s recent absence from official activities has fueled online speculation linking her to the development.