Schweighart post fuels Miss Universe Philippines exit speculation

Filipino-German beauty queen Imelda Schweighart sparked speculation in the pageant community after sharing a reflective message online, following reports that a candidate was removed from the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 competition.
In a video post, Schweighart spoke about years of preparation and the sudden closure of a long-anticipated opportunity. “Four years… every hour spent refining the walk and the mind… it was all funneled into one door. And now, that door is closed, just like that,” she said.
The post came shortly after organizers confirmed that one delegate would no longer continue in the competition, without naming the individual. Schweighart’s recent absence from official activities has fueled online speculation linking her to the development.
She also reflected on the intensity of her preparation, describing years of discipline and training. “I didn’t just wait for a comeback, I built the body to sustain it,” she said.
Despite the uncertainty, Schweighart emphasized that her journey goes beyond pageantry. “I didn’t come this far just to be a headline. I am here to be remembered,” she said.