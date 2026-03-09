Swimsuit reveal ignites the race for the Miss Universe Philippines crown

The release marks another milestone in the ongoing pageant season. Only weeks earlier, organizers had formally introduced the candidates and unveiled their official headshots, signaling the start of the national competition. With the swimsuit visuals now circulating online, the race for the crown is clearly intensifying.

Familiar faces and emerging standouts

Several delegates who had already been tipped as strong contenders reaffirmed their status through the new images. Among them were former Miss Earth-Water winners Bea Millan-Windorski of La Union and Roxie Baeyens of Baguio. Both leaned into sleek swimwear designs with cutout details, highlighting their poise and experience in front of the lens.

Meanwhile, newcomers and returning competitors alike seized the moment to make strong impressions. Pampanga’s Allyson Hetland, a first-time national pageant contender, showcased a statuesque frame that quickly caught the attention of fans. Standing alongside her in the conversation was Ashley Subijano, whose international pageant background translated into commanding presence in her swimsuit portrait.

Another name gaining momentum online is Zestah Espinosa. Her nude-toned latex swimsuit, paired with sleek straight hair, accentuated her dusky complexion and added a fashion-forward edge to her visuals—an aesthetic that many pageant followers quickly praised.

Cebu power and returning queens

Cebu’s delegates also delivered memorable moments in the showcase. Nicole Borromeo, representing Cebu Province, appeared in crisp white swimwear with cutout accents. Sharing a similar palette was Apriel Smith, another returning candidate eager to make her mark this year.

Meanwhile, Taguig City’s Ysabella Ysmael offered a distinctive twist by posing in black swimwear while standing gracefully in ballet shoes—a subtle nod to elegance and discipline that set her look apart from the rest.

Fans fuel the online buzz

The swimsuit showcase quickly generated discussion among pageant enthusiasts, with fans analyzing styling choices, stage presence, and camera confidence. While some conversations online touched on technical aspects of the presentation, many supporters simply celebrated their favorites and applauded the delegates’ confidence and individuality.

The competition moves forward

The excitement will continue to build in the coming weeks. The official swimsuit event of the competition is scheduled to take place at Aqua Boracay later this month. Ahead of the coronation night, the crucial preliminary competition will also be filmed privately before the end of March.

At stake is the opportunity to succeed reigning national titleholder Ahtisa Manalo, who represented the country at the Miss Universe 2025 held in Thailand and finished as third runner-up.

As the swimsuit reveal proves, the journey to the Miss Universe Philippines crown is only getting more intense—and with every new appearance, the contenders are making it clear that the battle for the title is wide open.