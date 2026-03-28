Miss Universe Philippines drops delegate after review

According to MUPH, the decision came after concerns were raised and carefully assessed. The delegate involved was given both verbal and written guidance to address the issue, but the behavior persisted.

“Following concerns that were brought to our attention, the organization undertook a careful and thorough review of the matter. The delegate was given both verbal and written guidance to help address the situation. Despite these efforts, certain behaviors continued in ways that were not aligned with the standards we aim to uphold.”

As a result, the organization decided to remove the candidate from the roster.

“As such, it has been decided that the delegate will no longer be allowed to continue in the competition.”

MUPH reiterated that its priority is to foster a respectful and empowering environment for all participants.

“MUPH believes in fostering an environment that is uplifting, respectful, and empowering to women. We remain dedicated to ensuring that the experience is constructive and meaningful for everyone involved.”

The organization also thanked supporters for their continued understanding as the competition moves forward.