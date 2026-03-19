De Lima pushes probe into Marcoleta’s P75-M donation despite Comelec clearance

She emphasized that Marcoleta could have committed other offenses beyond failing to declare his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE).

“May iba pang posibleng krimen na nagawa si Marcoleta sa pagtago niya ng mga election donations sa kanyang SOCE. Dapat lang na isangguni ng Comelec sa ibang ahensiya ang resulta ng kanilang imbestigasyon kung may iba pang batas na nilabag si Marcoleta, maliban sa election code (There may be other possible crimes committed by Marcoleta in hiding his election donations in his SOCE. It is only right that Comelec forward their investigation results to other agencies to see if he violated other laws beyond the election code),” De Lima said.

The call came after the Comelec en banc adopted the recommendation to terminate the probe into Marcoleta’s non-declaration of contributions in his SOCE.

The commission cited Republic Act 7166, which decriminalized the failure to declare contributions, meaning it no longer constitutes an election offense.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia noted that while Marcoleta has no criminal liability under the Omnibus Election Code, he could still face administrative penalties.

Marcoleta, formerly a Sagip Party-list representative, defended his actions, saying the donations were made by three donors more than a month before the official campaign period and that the donors requested anonymity.

He added that the funds were not intended to influence the polls and argued that they were part of his personal finances and therefore not subject to SOCE reporting.

De Lima, however, insisted that the matter should not end with Comelec’s clearance, warning that ignoring potential violations would set a dangerous precedent.