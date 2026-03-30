QCPD tracks suspect in viral gas-and-run case

The Quezon City Police District reported progress in its investigation of a viral gas-and-run incident on 22 March at a gasoline station in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Quezon City.

Police released CCTV footage identifying the suspect as a male, about 5’2” to 5’5” tall, wearing a black shirt, black pants and slippers at the time of the incident. Authorities said the footage also captured the vehicle’s plate number and showed the suspect stopping twice to manipulate the plate and briefly step out of the vehicle.