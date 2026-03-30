QCPD tracks suspect in viral gas-and-run case

The Quezon City Police District reported progress in its investigation of a viral gas-and-run incident on 22 March at a gasoline station in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Quezon City.
Police released CCTV footage identifying the suspect as a male, about 5’2” to 5’5” tall, wearing a black shirt, black pants and slippers at the time of the incident. Authorities said the footage also captured the vehicle’s plate number and showed the suspect stopping twice to manipulate the plate and briefly step out of the vehicle.
Investigators traced the vehicle, a Toyota Innova, to Crispulo Street in Caloocan City. With assistance from the Land Transportation Office and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, police were able to obtain a clearer image of the plate number and identify the registered owner.
The QCPD said validation is ongoing after the registered owner claimed the vehicle had been transferred through “pasalo,” an informal arrangement without proper documentation.
Police said appropriate charges will be filed once the suspect is identified, and urged the public to report any information to authorities through the nearest police station or via the QC Helpline 122.