Pundaquit Virtuosi performs Haydn’s ‘The Seven Last Words by Joseph’

Far Eastern University (FEU), through the FEU Center for the Arts, presents the Pundaquit Virtuosi of Zambales in a Lenten performance of The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ by Joseph Haydn, with reflections interspersed throughout the program. The concert will be held at the FEU Chapel, set against The Stations of the Cross, a National Cultural Treasure by Carlos “Botong” Francisco.

In partnership with the FEU Campus Ministry and part of the FEU Center for the Arts’ Tutti Concert Series with Tutti Strings, the free concert will take place today, 31 March at 5 p.m. Adding a reflective dimension to the performance, each of the Seven Last Words will be followed by a brief meditation delivered by members of the FEU community.