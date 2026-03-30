Pundaquit Virtuosi performs Haydn’s ‘The Seven Last Words by Joseph’

Far Eastern University (FEU), through the FEU Center for the Arts, presents the Pundaquit Virtuosi of Zambales in a Lenten performance of The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ by Joseph Haydn, with reflections interspersed throughout the program. The concert will be held at the FEU Chapel, set against The Stations of the Cross, a National Cultural Treasure by Carlos “Botong” Francisco.
In partnership with the FEU Campus Ministry and part of the FEU Center for the Arts’ Tutti Concert Series with Tutti Strings, the free concert will take place today, 31 March at 5 p.m. Adding a reflective dimension to the performance, each of the Seven Last Words will be followed by a brief meditation delivered by members of the FEU community.
Founded in the coastal village of Pundaquit in San Antonio, Zambales, the Pundaquit Virtuosi is led by violinist Coke Bolipata. Through his vision, music education has been made accessible to children in the community, transforming lives and nurturing young talents through classical training and performance opportunities.
Reflecting on the significance of the work, Bolipata shares, “Haydn’s ‘Seven Last Words’ is a rare piece of music — one that invites stillness. It does not dramatize Christ’s suffering so much as it meditates on it.”
Composed in 1786, Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ” is a deeply contemplative masterpiece originally written for Good Friday services in Cádiz, Spain. The work comprises seven sonatas, each reflecting one of Christ’s final utterances on the cross, framed by a solemn introduction and a powerful concluding movement. Revered for its emotional depth and spiritual intensity, it invites listeners into quiet meditation through expressive melodies and profound musical storytelling.
The concert is open to the public, with limited seating available through pre-registration via the QR code on the official poster or through a link (https://forms.office.com/r/Tb3m5a9W49).