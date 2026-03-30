Provincial Government provides water to 2,633 Arayat residents

Residents expressed their gratitude for the said water filtration system because aside from free purified water, the money they save from not being potable water can now be used for other necessities.

To ensure the orderliness and maintenance of the facility, the Provincial Government will coordinate with the local governments by appointing personnel wearing PPE who will oversee the water facility.

Pineda reminded the residents that the water is a blessing from the mountain, so it is imperative that they will take care and protect the water.