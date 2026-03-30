Provincial Government provides water to 2,633 Arayat residents

The Provincial Government has inaugurated the Maria Sinukwan Purified Water at Barangay San Juan Baño, Arayat on 30 March 2026, providing potable water to 2,633 residents of the area.
The inauguration of the said water facility was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz, PG-ENRO Chief Arthur Punsalan, PSWDO Officer Fe Manarang, and Brgy. San Juan Baño Captain Froilan Soriano, along with the distribution of water containers to the residents.
With the help if the Maria Sinukwan Purified Water, the residents are ensured of having potable and safe drinking waterfeim the mountain thru solar-powered water filtration technology constructed by the Provincial Government to the barangay.
Governor Pineda said that one of the aim of the project is to avoid waterborne diseases that can be contacted from dirty water, especially by children as part of her "Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program."
Residents expressed their gratitude for the said water filtration system because aside from free purified water, the money they save from not being potable water can now be used for other necessities.
To ensure the orderliness and maintenance of the facility, the Provincial Government will coordinate with the local governments by appointing personnel wearing PPE who will oversee the water facility.
Pineda reminded the residents that the water is a blessing from the mountain, so it is imperative that they will take care and protect the water.