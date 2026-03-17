JICA conducts field visit at Cong Dadong Dam in Arayat

PamBat IMO, led by Division Manager Engr. Ruben R. Llamas, welcomed the JICA Advisory Team through the Operations and Maintenance Section of the Pampanga Delta River Irrigation System (PDRIS), led by Acting Chief Engr. John Alvin M. Dionisio.

The JICA Advisory Team was led by Tadahiro Fukuda, officials from the JICA Headquarters, and officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Water Resources Management Office (DENR-WRMO).

The field visit aimed to check the operational status of the Cong Dadong Dam, as well as the important role of the infrastructure in managing the water in the Pampanga River Basin.

The activity is part of Phase 2 of the IWRM Project, which aims to boost the coordination of all agencies involved, create policies, and improve the management of water sources to further benefit the agricultural sector of the area.

PamBat IMO continues to support these initiatives to improve the management of water resources for the farmers who depend on irrigation from Central Luzon.

The IWRM Project is a holistic process that coordinates the development and management of water, land, and related resources. Its goal is to maximize economic and social welfare equitably without compromising the sustainability of vital ecosystems.

In Pampanga, the IWRM framework is a multi-sectoral strategy designed to address the province's complex water issues, including perennial flooding, competition for water allocation (domestic vs. agricultural), and water quality degradation.