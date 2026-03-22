DENR halves water costs in remote barangays

The WRMO was formed on 27 April 2023 under Executive Order No. 22 of the current administration as a means to harmonize water conservation initiatives of the government with a means to establish sustainable water sources.

One of the projects completed under the office was the Infiltration Gallery Project that was aimed at developing an alternative source of water. The project was said to benefit approximately 79,420 individuals through filtering subsurface river flows within the area.

The office is also said to be funded with P256.9 million in 2026 as it plans to establish 13 additional water districts, 11 spring water systems, and deployment of high-performance filtration systems to 59 barangays.

Upon the completion of the projected services, the WRMO said that it will provide services to 440,904 beneficiaries by the end of the year.