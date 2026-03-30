Pray for OFWs, urges VP Sara

“We recognize the sacrifices of our fellow Filipinos, especially our OFWs in the Middle East. Amid the turmoil, we pray for their safety,” she said.

Duterte noted that the Holy Week is a reminder of the values of sacrifice and service, and is a time for collective reflection.

“The quiet of these days allows us to honestly examine our goals—for ourselves, for our families, and for our country,” she said.

She also called on Filipinos to reflect on the nation’s moral and social direction, urging prayers for a society grounded in truth, justice, and compassion.

“Everything we do is for God, for the nation, and for every Filipino family,” Duterte said, emphasizing unity and shared purpose as the lessons from Holy Week.