Philippines ranks 74th in global education readiness index

JA Philippines executive director Krishna Alejandrino said the initiative seeks to help teachers adapt to technological shifts, including artificial intelligence. “The partnership is all about collaboration to train the educators to be effective learning facilitators in the classroom… we need to equip the teachers with the necessary skills on how we can leverage these new technologies,” she said.

Blue Biz Learning founder Emilie Grace Nolledo Tan said the program aims to address outdated teaching approaches by promoting practical and relevant skills for students entering the workforce.

The partnership will introduce industry-led training, AI literacy, entrepreneurship education and continuous mentorship, with the goal of building a more future-ready education system.