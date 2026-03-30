Philippines ranks 74th in global education readiness index

The Philippines ranked 74th out of 177 countries in the Global Education Futures Readiness Index 2025, highlighting both progress and gaps in preparing the education system for future demands.
The index measures readiness across innovation, infrastructure, human capital, governance and equity. While the ranking reflects ongoing reforms, it underscores the need to modernize teaching methods and strengthen educator development.
In response, JA Philippines and Blue Biz Learning have entered into a strategic partnership to help improve teaching quality through training and mentorship programs, formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed last month at the Asian Institute of Management Conference Center.
JA Philippines, part of the global Junior Achievement network, focuses on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, while Blue Biz Learning provides training aimed at equipping educators with modern, industry-aligned teaching skills.
JA Philippines executive director Krishna Alejandrino said the initiative seeks to help teachers adapt to technological shifts, including artificial intelligence. “The partnership is all about collaboration to train the educators to be effective learning facilitators in the classroom… we need to equip the teachers with the necessary skills on how we can leverage these new technologies,” she said.
Blue Biz Learning founder Emilie Grace Nolledo Tan said the program aims to address outdated teaching approaches by promoting practical and relevant skills for students entering the workforce.
The partnership will introduce industry-led training, AI literacy, entrepreneurship education and continuous mentorship, with the goal of building a more future-ready education system.