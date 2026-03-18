AboitizPower, DepEd train teachers to boost literacy

AboitizPower, through its units GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) to strengthen early literacy programs in Bataan through a three-day teacher training.
The Alpabasa training, held from 11 to 13 March in Bagac, Bataan, gathered educators from 15 AboitizPower-supported schools, along with participants from schools backed by the Read to Achieve Foundation Philippines Inc. (RAFPI).
The program is part of DepEd’s Alpabasa initiative, implemented through AboitizPower’s Eskwelasugan Program, which focuses on school health and academic support.
Sessions were facilitated by RAFPI founder and executive director Patricia Gonzalez-Cruz, in collaboration with Learning Lion’s Books Inc.
Teachers were trained on advanced reading instruction strategies and provided with learning materials, including teacher guides, activity sets, and storybooks aimed at improving literacy outcomes among young learners.
DepEd-Bataan Schools Division Superintendent Carolina Violeta said the agency aims to train all kindergarten teachers in the province under the Alpabasa Program.
She said the goal is to ensure that learners develop early reading skills and are prepared by the time they reach Grade 1.
The first day of the training also featured the signing of a memorandum of agreement between DepEd-Bataan and AboitizPower.
Representing GMEC and GNPD, Reputation and Stakeholder Management Manager Joseph Paolo Mendoza reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education initiatives.
The program concluded with RAFPI board member Annie Lim Kawpeng highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in improving education outcomes.
AboitizPower said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to support school-based interventions that address both academic and community needs.