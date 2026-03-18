AboitizPower, DepEd train teachers to boost literacy

DepEd-Bataan Schools Division Superintendent Carolina Violeta said the agency aims to train all kindergarten teachers in the province under the Alpabasa Program.

She said the goal is to ensure that learners develop early reading skills and are prepared by the time they reach Grade 1.

The first day of the training also featured the signing of a memorandum of agreement between DepEd-Bataan and AboitizPower.

Representing GMEC and GNPD, Reputation and Stakeholder Management Manager Joseph Paolo Mendoza reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting education initiatives.

The program concluded with RAFPI board member Annie Lim Kawpeng highlighting the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in improving education outcomes.

AboitizPower said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to support school-based interventions that address both academic and community needs.