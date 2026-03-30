‘Parada Dabawenyo’ turns political

The event, which also marked the centenary of Davao City Hall, saw a significant gathering of the Duterte family, including Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte and Second District Representative Omar Duterte.

The parade took on a distinct political tone, with guest speakers and allies using the platform to endorse Vice President Duterte for the 2028 presidency.

The Vice President officially announced her bid for the post on 18 February, despite facing ongoing impeachment complaints.

Speakers also voiced grievances against the current administration and led chants of “Bring Him Home,” a reference to the former president’s detention by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Among the high-profile allies in attendance were Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Robin Padilla, along with Representative Leandro Leviste and Representative Kiko Barzaga.