‘Parada Dabawenyo’ turns political

Davao City — The 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration transformed into a high-profile political gathering Saturday as the city’s traditional civic parade coincided with the 81st birthday of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte led the “Parada Dabawenyo” finale at San Pedro Square. Thousands of participants joined the walk-only civic parade, which stretched from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park.
The event, which also marked the centenary of Davao City Hall, saw a significant gathering of the Duterte family, including Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte and Second District Representative Omar Duterte.
The parade took on a distinct political tone, with guest speakers and allies using the platform to endorse Vice President Duterte for the 2028 presidency.
The Vice President officially announced her bid for the post on 18 February, despite facing ongoing impeachment complaints.
Speakers also voiced grievances against the current administration and led chants of “Bring Him Home,” a reference to the former president’s detention by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Among the high-profile allies in attendance were Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Robin Padilla, along with Representative Leandro Leviste and Representative Kiko Barzaga.
Other notable figures present included attorneys Rowena Guanzon, Ferdinand Topacio, and Vic Rodriguez, as well as Harold Respicio and Ronald Cardema.
While the Parada Dabawenyo is traditionally held on 16 March to commemorate the city’s founding anniversary, organizers moved the event to 28 March this year. Officials maintained the shift was intended to maximize the celebratory nature of the city’s anniversary.