Duterte portrait lights up 89th Araw ng Dabaw

DAVAO CITY — The opening ceremonies of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw on 1 March at Rizal Park featured a lighted portrait of former President and longtime Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte at City Hall’s neoclassical façade.

Attendees cheered upon seeing the display, chanting his famous line, “Akoy Magpablin na Inyong Soluguonon” (I will always be at your service), with some shouting “Bring Him Home.”

Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte also led the launch of the 100 Years City Hall Centennial Stamps at 7:35 p.m., joined by city officials. The celebration included performances by local artists and the presentation of the 2026 Mutya ng Dabaw candidates.

Earlier, the Green Rise Action and Hope for 2028 movement was launched, promoting nationwide unity anchored on the values of “Tapang and Malasakit.” Hundreds participated in a motorcade from Freedom Park along Roxas Street, wearing green and displaying ribbons in the campaign, “Tie Green Ribbons: Tie the Knot of Hope.”