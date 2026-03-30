Palace orders strict energy cuts across gov’t

Malacañang on Monday ordered all government agencies to sharply reduce electricity and fuel consumption as the country faces rising oil prices.
Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the directive, issued under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is mandatory and covers the entire bureaucracy, including government-owned and controlled corporations.
The order marks a shift toward demand-side management, with government offices expected to lead conservation efforts. Authorities have already begun enforcement, with energy monitors inspecting more than 1,000 offices in the first week, focusing on air-conditioning, lighting and equipment use.
Under the policy, agencies must limit electricity consumption by adjusting air-conditioning levels and reducing non-essential lighting. Fuel use is also being curtailed, with most government vehicles restricted from use except those assigned to public safety and health services.
Recto said the measures are intended to deliver immediate savings and instill discipline within government operations, noting that even small adjustments can significantly reduce overall energy use.
He added that austerity efforts extend to preparations for the country’s hosting of the ASEAN summits, with activities scaled down, spending reduced and non-essential events scrapped in favor of more focused engagements.
The Palace said the directive reflects the President’s call for public officials to lead by example as the country navigates the energy crisis.