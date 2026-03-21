Bulacan orders energy-saving measures

Under Memorandum Circular No. 114, all government agencies and instrumentalities are directed “to strictly adopt energy conservation protocols” to reduce the energy footprint of government operations and optimize the use of public resources amid rising fuel prices triggered by geopolitical tensions.

As part of the local response, Fernando ordered the implementation of Memorandum DRF-0306026-111, titled “Local Implementation of Energy Conservation Measures.”

The directive outlines several steps aimed at reducing energy consumption across provincial offices. These include adopting a four-day onsite work arrangement, reducing electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent, limiting the use of government vehicles to essential public service, and encouraging the use of online or virtual meetings whenever possible.

Government offices were also urged to explore alternative work arrangements that support energy conservation and promote the use of alternative means of transportation for employees.

“I encourage everyone to cooperate in implementing energy conservation protocols in a way that will not disrupt the delivery of services to our citizens,” Fernando said during the Chairperson’s Hour at the recently concluded 2026 First Quarter Joint Meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council, Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council, and Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.