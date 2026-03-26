Recto: Essential services must continue despite energy-saving measures

“The language of the President’s order is clear: Agencies that provide frontline services shall keep their services running at all times,” Recto said in a press release.

He stressed that the “overriding rule” is that “essential, basic and vital services should not be interrupted,” particularly those involving the direct delivery of healthcare, public safety, and emergency response.

Recto underscored that while agencies are encouraged to adopt energy-saving measures, these should not compromise critical operations.

“We do not cut ambulance service in the name of fuel economy. We do not restrict police response to crime in order to save on gas. Ang ganyang serbisyo ay hindi tinitipid,” he said.

The Palace official explained that the broader energy conservation push across the bureaucracy is intended to redirect savings toward sustaining vital services.

“Kung tumataas ang presyo ng gasolina, we will put government service vehicles on a gas diet, so that ambulances, fire trucks, police patrol cars can continue running,” he added.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued on March 6 by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., support and auxiliary offices, even within frontline agencies, are required to cut their energy consumption by at least 20 percent.

Recto clarified that while administrative units must comply with conservation protocols, operational resources for emergency services remain protected.

“Kung regional office ka ng Bureau of Fire Protection, covered ka ng energy conservation protocols. But gasoline supply of fire trucks, for obvious reasons, are exempt from scrimping,” he said.

The directive comes as the government moves to balance energy conservation with the uninterrupted delivery of critical public services amid tightening global fuel supplies.