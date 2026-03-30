Pag-IBIG keeps 3% housing rate despite oil market volatility

Pag-IBIG Fund will maintain its 3 percent annual interest rate for qualified socialized housing loans under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, as global oil market volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East continues to affect economic conditions.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the move follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to keep housing affordable for low- and moderate-income Filipinos. “By keeping monthly amortizations low, we are helping more working families secure a home of their own while supporting sustained housing production,” he said.