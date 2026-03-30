Pag-IBIG keeps 3% housing rate despite oil market volatility

Pag-IBIG Fund will maintain its 3 percent annual interest rate for qualified socialized housing loans under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, as global oil market volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East continues to affect economic conditions.
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the move follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to keep housing affordable for low- and moderate-income Filipinos. “By keeping monthly amortizations low, we are helping more working families secure a home of their own while supporting sustained housing production,” he said.
Under the program, first-time homebuyers earning below ₱47,856 monthly in the National Capital Region and ₱34,686 outside NCR may qualify for the subsidized rate for the first five years, while all overseas Filipino workers are eligible regardless of income. An early bird offer for the first 30,000 borrowers extends the 3 percent rate for up to 10 years.
The loan covers socialized house-and-lot units worth up to ₱950,000 and condominium units up to ₱1.8 million, with up to ₱100,000 in additional financing for home improvements and a 100 percent loan-to-value ratio. Monthly amortizations are estimated at ₱4,005 for house-and-lot units and ₱7,589 for condominiums.
Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the agency’s strong financial position allows it to sustain the subsidized rate while advancing the government’s housing agenda. She added that regional housing fairs are being rolled out nationwide to make it easier for members to find and finance homes.
In 2025, Pag-IBIG released ₱140.54 billion in housing loans benefiting over 90,000 borrowers, underscoring its capacity to continue supporting homeownership initiatives.