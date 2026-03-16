Pag-IBIG housing fair in Pampanga to offer 20,000 homes

The fair will feature socialized housing units with monthly payments starting at ₱3,411 under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH, which offers a subsidized interest rate of 3 percent.

Under the program, families earning at least ₱11,443 per month may qualify for housing loans.

Selected house-and-lot units priced at up to ₱1.8 million will also be offered by participating developers at a promotional interest rate of 4.5 percent, with monthly payments starting at ₱9,120.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the Central Luzon housing fair is the first in a series of regional housing fairs aimed at bringing housing opportunities closer to Pag-IBIG members nationwide.

“This Central Luzon Housing Fair is the first in a series of regional housing fairs that Pag-IBIG Fund will hold to bring housing opportunities closer to our members. By bringing together housing units from across the region in one venue and pairing them with affordable Pag-IBIG housing loan terms, we are helping make homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers and their families under the Marcos administration’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH,” Acosta said.

“With our Lingkod Pag-IBIG team on site to provide end-to-end assistance, from initial inquiry to housing loan guidance, members can more easily explore their options and take concrete steps toward owning a home,” she added.

Aside from housing projects offered by developers, the fair will also feature more than 3,000 Pag-IBIG acquired assets available at discounted prices.

The event is open to the public free of charge starting at 8 a.m. on both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring a valid ID and proof of income, such as a recent payslip or income tax return, for initial on-site evaluation.

Interested participants may also pre-register through the link available on Pag-IBIG Fund’s official social media pages.