Pag-IBIG housing fair in Pampanga to offer 20,000 homes

More than 20,000 affordable housing units across Central Luzon will be offered to aspiring homeowners during the Pag-IBIG Regional Housing Fair scheduled on 18 and 19 March in Pampanga.
The two-day event will be held at the LausGroup Event Centre and is organized by Pag-IBIG Fund in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).
Over 40 developers and housing agencies are expected to participate, giving prospective buyers access to thousands of house-and-lot and socialized housing options in one venue, along with on-site assistance for housing loan applications.
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the housing fair supports the government’s efforts to expand access to affordable homes for Filipinos.
“Through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, we are making homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families. By bringing developers, financing institutions and government agencies together in one venue, the Pag-IBIG Housing Fair gives aspiring homeowners an easier way to explore affordable options that match their needs and financial capacity. This initiative supports the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to help ensure that every Filipino family has access to safe, decent and affordable housing,” Aliling said.
The fair will feature socialized housing units with monthly payments starting at ₱3,411 under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH, which offers a subsidized interest rate of 3 percent.
Under the program, families earning at least ₱11,443 per month may qualify for housing loans.
Selected house-and-lot units priced at up to ₱1.8 million will also be offered by participating developers at a promotional interest rate of 4.5 percent, with monthly payments starting at ₱9,120.
Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the Central Luzon housing fair is the first in a series of regional housing fairs aimed at bringing housing opportunities closer to Pag-IBIG members nationwide.
“This Central Luzon Housing Fair is the first in a series of regional housing fairs that Pag-IBIG Fund will hold to bring housing opportunities closer to our members. By bringing together housing units from across the region in one venue and pairing them with affordable Pag-IBIG housing loan terms, we are helping make homeownership more accessible to Filipino workers and their families under the Marcos administration’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, or Expanded 4PH,” Acosta said.
“With our Lingkod Pag-IBIG team on site to provide end-to-end assistance, from initial inquiry to housing loan guidance, members can more easily explore their options and take concrete steps toward owning a home,” she added.
Aside from housing projects offered by developers, the fair will also feature more than 3,000 Pag-IBIG acquired assets available at discounted prices.
The event is open to the public free of charge starting at 8 a.m. on both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring a valid ID and proof of income, such as a recent payslip or income tax return, for initial on-site evaluation.
Interested participants may also pre-register through the link available on Pag-IBIG Fund’s official social media pages.