Affordable housing fair goes to C. Luzon

The two-day event, organized by Pag-IBIG Fund in partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), will feature over 40 developers and housing agencies. Prospective buyers may choose from thousands of house-and-lot and socialized housing options from across the region, with on-site assistance for housing loan applications.

DHSUD Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the fair aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to make decent and affordable housing more accessible.

“Through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, we are making homeownership more accessible to more Filipino families. By bringing developers, financing institutions, and government agencies together in one venue, the Pag-IBIG Housing Fair gives aspiring homeowners an easier way to explore affordable options that match their needs and financial capacity,” Aliling said.

Easy payments

The fair will feature socialized housing units with monthly payments starting at P3,411, made possible through the Expanded 4PH Program’s three-percent subsidized interest rate, for families earning at least P11,443 per month. Selected house-and-lot units priced up to P1.8 million will be offered at a promotional 4.5-percent interest rate, with monthly payments starting at P9,120.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the event marks the first in a series of regional housing fairs aimed at bringing opportunities closer to members nationwide.

“By bringing together housing units from across the region and pairing them with affordable Pag-IBIG loan terms, we are helping Filipino workers and their families take concrete steps toward homeownership under the Marcos administration’s Expanded 4PH Program,” Acosta said.

“With our Lingkod Pag-IBIG team on site to provide end-to-end assistance — from initial inquiries to housing loan guidance — members can easily explore their options and move closer to owning a home,” she added.

Apart from developer offerings, the fair will showcase over 3,000 Pag-IBIG-acquired assets at discounted prices, along with promotional offers from participating developers.

The housing fair is free and open to the public starting at 8 a.m. on both days. Attendees are encouraged to bring one valid ID and proof of income, such as a recent payslip or income tax return, for initial on-site evaluation.

Interested participants may also pre-register via links posted on Pag-IBIG Fund’s official social media.