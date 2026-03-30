Over 1K students qualify for Philippine Science High School admission

Out of 27,965 applicants, 20,232 students sat for the nationwide entrance exam held in January, with roughly 8.5 percent of examinees earning a spot as principal qualifiers.

“Their selection reflects these young Filipinos’ academic excellence and leadership in science, technology, and innovation,” Solidum said.

He cited that while there are 1,920 total slots available across the PSHS system, the remaining 182 openings will be filled by alternate qualifiers once commitments from the principal list are finalized.

The PSHS System, the country’s premier science high school, provides scholars with government-funded tuition, textbook loans, and monthly stipends. Low-income students also receive allowances for uniforms, transportation, and living expenses, as well as dormitory accommodations.

PSHS executive director Ronnalee Orteza clarified that the system seeks “holistic” students rather than those who excel only in technical fields.

“We want a balanced child,” Orteza said. “We don’t want a kid who is only good in science or math... we want someone who is holistic so that he can pass our curriculum that is heavy on STEM.”

Solidum urged all principal qualifiers to coordinate immediately with their respective campus registrars to confirm enrollment. The official list of passers is now available on the PSHS System website.