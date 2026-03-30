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MMDA, LTFRB set to launch QR-coded carpooling program 

(March 30 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes preside over an inter-agency meeting to craft the guidelines on the proposed carpooling program in response to the energy conservation efforts of the government, with MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre and  Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza and others official, on Monday March 30 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
(March 30 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes preside over an inter-agency meeting to craft the guidelines on the proposed carpooling program in response to the energy conservation efforts of the government, with MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre and  Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza and others official, on Monday March 30 2026. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR
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Metro Manila authorities on Monday are set to launch a temporary carpooling program that allows private vehicles to operate on point-to-point routes using QR codes, aiming to provide commuters with an alternative amid rising fuel prices and limited public transport options.

Under the proposed guidelines, the program is open to both private car owners and companies, allowing businesses to operate employee shuttle services and individuals to use their vehicles to transport neighbors or coworkers.

(March 30 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes preside over an inter-agency meeting to craft the guidelines on the proposed carpooling program in response to the energy conservation efforts of the government, with MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre and  Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza and others official, on Monday March 30 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
MMDA, LTFRB draft carpooling rules

“Mag‑i‑issue po ng QR code para makita po yung permit na sila ay authorized para hindi na po sila haharangin, hindi na i‑inspectionin para wala pong delay,” Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes said.

The program limits drivers to one outbound and one return trip per day and requires rides to follow strict point-to-point routes, with fares covering only fuel and maintenance costs.

(March 30 2026) Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes preside over an inter-agency meeting to craft the guidelines on the proposed carpooling program in response to the energy conservation efforts of the government, with MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre and  Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza and others official, on Monday March 30 2026. Photo/Analy Labor
MMDA, LTFRB to draft carpooling rules amid rising fuel costs

Authorities said the initiative is temporary and will be reassessed once normal transport conditions return.

“Yung validity po nito ay temporary. Hindi po ito permanente. Habang meron lamang po tayong problema. Pag nag-normalize na po, pag-iisipan po ng LTFRB at ng DOTR kung i-extend itong programa," Artes added.

Officials stressed that safety rules, such as vehicle roadworthiness and valid driver’s licenses, will continue to be strictly enforced, even with the eased restrictions on private car use.

The program is expected to roll out next week following the Holy Week break.

LTFRB
Fuel price hike
Manila Development Authority (MMDA)

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