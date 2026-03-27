MMDA, LTFRB to draft carpooling rules amid rising fuel costs

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are set to draft guidelines for carpooling and company-based shuttle services in Metro Manila, following rising fuel prices that have increased commuting costs for workers.
In a letter to LTFRB Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes proposed adopting carpooling or company-based shuttle schemes as an “immediate intervention.”
He said the initiative aims to “maibsan ang pasanin ng mga commuter, mabawasan ang fuel consumption, at mas mapakinabangan ang umiiral na transport resources.”
Artes also requested that the LTFRB allow the temporary use of privately-owned vehicles without existing franchises to operate as shuttle services, under a special permit.
He recommended simplifying the permitting process, suggesting “streamlined measures at minimal requirements, upang mapabilis ang deployment ng mga shuttle services.”
The MMDA, LTFRB, Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office, and Highway Patrol Group are scheduled to meet on Monday, 30 March at 10 a.m. to finalize the carpooling rules.