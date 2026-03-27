MMDA, LTFRB to draft carpooling rules amid rising fuel costs

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) are set to draft guidelines for carpooling and company-based shuttle services in Metro Manila, following rising fuel prices that have increased commuting costs for workers.

In a letter to LTFRB Chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes proposed adopting carpooling or company-based shuttle schemes as an “immediate intervention.”