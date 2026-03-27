MMDA, LTFRB draft carpooling rules

Artes said the move aims to “ease the burden on commuters, reduce fuel consumption, and make better use of existing transport resources.”

The proposal includes a request for the LTFRB to grant special permits to privately owned vehicles without existing franchises, allowing them to operate temporarily as shuttle services.

Artes recommended simplifying the permitting process with “minimal requirements” to ensure a rapid rollout of the services.

Top officials from the MMDA, LTFRB, Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Office and the Highway Patrol Group are scheduled to meet on 30 March at 10 a.m. to finalize the carpooling rules.

The move follows a global oil crisis that has significantly increased the daily cost of living for workers in the capital region.