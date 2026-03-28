During Lent, folks bear travel cross

“We had already planned to go to the beach in Zambales before the oil price hike. Our budget was around P20,000 because we were going to rent a van,” she said. “But when fuel prices increased, the rental service called and asked for an additional P10,000. Then they called again, saying they needed to charge more because fuel prices kept rising.”

Arcaya said the group is now reconsidering the trip as costs continue to climb.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Nicolo Andres, 22, said he decided to forego his travel plans altogether and focus on work during the break.

“My only plan this coming Holy Week is to work and finish what I need to do,” he said. “My friends and I were supposed to do something, but they chose to go home to their provinces. Since I’m from here and I’m a working student, I’ll just work, especially since working is more important for my future.”

For some families, however, traditions will remain unchanged despite the financial strain.

One parent said their family will continue their annual “Visita Iglesia,” a Holy Week tradition of visiting seven churches.

“Of course, we are affected because prices of goods keep increasing, especially since I have three children who are studying,” the parent said. “Expenses like daily food, transportation, and allowances make it really difficult due to the rising cost of living.”

Still, families emphasized that their religious practices will push through.

“It’s already our tradition. Every Maundy Thursday, we fulfill our devotion,” the parent added.

Others are not breaking their family traditions but making some adjustments.

Kurt Caalaman, 20, said their group decided to continue a planned staycation in Antipolo and Quezon City, but had to make changes.

“We planned a staycation in Antipolo and Quezon City. Although we decided to continue, we made some adjustments to the dates and schedule because of the increase in gas prices,” he said.

“Some of us can’t afford to travel since others are coming from Laguna and different places, so we moved the dates to give us more time to save,” he said.

Their plans reflect a common reality: Filipinos need to balance finances and rising costs.

Thin Holy Week traffic

Meanwhile, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, projected that more than 1.35-million passengers will go through the airport during the Holy Week, starting this weekend until 5 April.

The San Miguel Corporation-led operator said passenger volumes are expected to reach 1.35 million for the nine days, which is no different from the 1.32 million during the same period in 2025.

The NNIC noted that “passenger demand remains strong, although the volume is lower than expected due to flight suspensions and operating restrictions affecting some Middle East services.”

To handle the holiday surge, NNIC said it deployed additional staff at check-in counters, immigration and security screening points; extended hours at passenger assistance desks; coordinated closely with airlines and ground handlers; and monitored terminal congestion in real time.