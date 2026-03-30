Meralco on standby 24/7 for Holy Week power needs

The Manila Electric Company assured customers of stable and reliable electricity service throughout the Holy Week, with response teams on standby to address power-related concerns.
Meralco Vice President and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said crews will be available 24/7 as the country observes the holiday. “We join the nation in observing a solemn and safe Holy Week. As a 24/7 service provider, we assure our customers that our crews are fully prepared to respond to any power-related concerns that may arise,” he said.
The company also reminded customers to observe electrical safety, especially those leaving their homes for an extended period. It advised unplugging appliances, avoiding overloading outlets, keeping wires organized and ensuring electrical devices are kept away from water.
Meralco said business centers will be closed from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, with operations set to resume on 6 April, while hotlines, mobile app services and social media channels will remain available for customer concerns.