All hands on deck: Meralco braces for rising energy costs

Optimizing energy mix

Aperocho said the company is coordinating closely with power suppliers to keep generation charges at least cost while maintaining reliable service. Likewise, it is optimizing its energy mix, managing exposure to the volatile Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, and securing lower-cost replacement power whenever needed.

These measures, he said, followed chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan’s directive to reassess the company’s fuel position and sourcing strategy.

Ready to support efforts to stabilize supply

As a power generator, Meralco said it is ready to support efforts to stabilize supply.

In terms of energy efficiency, Meralco said it supports the government’s push to use power more responsibly.

Industrial and commercial customers are provided with guidance and technical support, while participation in the Interruptible Load Program is encouraged to help preserve supply during peak demand.

Practical energy-saving tips

For households, the company is sharing practical energy-saving tips and fully implementing the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program for low-income customers, including automatic registration for 4Ps beneficiaries.

“We remain fully committed to facing these uncertainties with care and foresight so Meralco can continue providing reliable power and supporting our customers through these challenging times,” Aperocho said.