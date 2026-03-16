Meralco renews call for energy efficiency to manage consumption

Energy efficiency has been playing an increasingly important role as the world evolves, with new technologies giving consumers greater control over how they manage and consume energy.
For the Philippines, this is especially timely during the dry season, when electricity demand historically surges. But this year, the country is also bracing for the potential impact of the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continue to unsettle global energy markets. These have prompted renewed calls for collective action through energy efficiency and conservation.
As the country’s largest electricity distributor, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has been proactively implementing all necessary measures to manage possible supply disruptions and upward pressure on electricity prices due to the current situation.
“We want to ensure adequate supply of power and manage price volatility as responsibly as possible,” Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.
ENSURING CONTINUOUS SERVICE
Among the steps the company is taking to manage the possible impact of the Middle East conflict are reviewing its fuel mix — including liquefied natural gas, coal, and diesel — maintaining close coordination with power suppliers, and supporting the government’s call to embrace energy efficiency.
“It would also help if we’re mindful of our electricity consumption as the war in the Middle East continues. We import much of the fuel used to generate power — we can all help to have enough power to get through the next few weeks if we conserve power,” Pangilinan said.
Meralco has been supporting measures that the government has undertaken to manage the situation, particularly in implementing practices to manage consumption.
The distribution utility has risen to the task, working to ensure the continuous delivery of reliable and cost-competitive electricity to its millions of customers.
Meralco executive vice president and COO Ronnie L. Aperocho emphasized that the company is optimizing its energy mix and fully leveraging the most cost-efficient sources, regardless of technology.
In addition, Meralco is prudently managing its exposure to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where electricity prices are known to be highly volatile. Aperocho also assured Meralco customers that the company is ready to secure lower-cost replacement power whenever needed.
“We remain fully committed to facing these uncertainties with care and foresight so Meralco can continue providing reliable power and supporting our customers through these challenging times,” he said.
To help customers better manage their electricity consumption, Meralco is echoing the call of the government to embrace energy efficiency as a form of bayanihan.
“We are entering a period when demand for electricity traditionally peaks, and external factors are adding pressure to energy costs,” Meralco vice president and head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said. “By practicing energy efficiency, consumers can have better control over their electricity bills and, at the same time, contribute to mitigating the impact of external factors on electricity costs.”
Meralco data show that electricity demand rises by 20 percent to 33 percent during the dry season, driven by heavier use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners. With higher temperatures forecast to drive increased consumption, households and businesses alike are encouraged to take proactive steps in managing their energy use.
The distribution utility is empowering its customers with energy efficiency knowledge and tools that they can use not just during the dry season but all year long:
AIR-CONDITIONING UNITS
Air-conditioning units (ACUs) are among the most used cooling appliances during the dry season. To save on electricity costs while using ACUs, Meralco advises customers to practice these:
Find the right size. Install the most appropriately sized air conditioning unit to match the cooling space requirement.
Optimize temperature setting. The Department of Energy (DoE) recommends setting air conditioning units at 25°C. For every one degree lower in thermostat setting, savings may reach up to 5 percent to 7 percent of total air conditioning operating cost.
Observe proper maintenance. Check refrigerant and air ducts for leaks. Clean evaporator filters and condenser fins regularly. Follow the prescribed maintenance schedule of your air conditioning unit.
Consider using inverter-type air conditioners. Meralco Power Lab tests show that inverter-type air conditioning units can save 30 percent to 64 percent in electricity consumption compared to conventional units.
REFRIGERATORS
Like air conditioning units, refrigerators are among the most frequently used cooling appliances — not only during the dry season but throughout the year. Here are some energy efficiency tips customers can use to optimize the use of refrigerators:
Don’t overfill: A refrigerator operates at peak efficiency when optimally filled. Keep the refrigerator full to at least two-thirds capacity. Do not overload to allow for proper air circulation of the cool air inside.
Store food properly: Do not put hot food in the refrigerator. Storing hot food can cause the appliance’s compressor to work harder to reach the desired cooling temperature.
Check refrigerator doors. Take the paper test to ensure that refrigerator doors close tightly. Close the refrigerator door on a piece of paper. If you can pull the paper out easily, or if it falls out, it means the door seals are no longer working properly, and the refrigerator won’t be able to keep the cold air in.
LIGHTING
Utilize natural light. Use natural light when and where possible. Turn off lights when not in use.
Go LED. Replace inefficient lighting systems, such as incandescent bulbs, with light-emitting diode (LED) lights.
WASHING MACHINE
Optimize use. Maximize the operation of your washing machine by washing at full to near-full loads. Refrain from overloading the washing machine as it will reduce the cleaning action and water circulation.
Refrain from overwashing. Do not overwash clothes by following the appropriate washing machine settings for the type of fabric, vis-à-vis load.
“Through simple energy-efficient practices, we can help ensure reliable service while promoting sustainability and resilience in the face of both seasonal and global challenges,” Zaldarriaga said.
Aside from energy efficiency tips, Meralco also empowers its customers to better manage their electricity use with the help of the Appliance Calculator available in the My Meralco App, which provides information about the power consumption and cost of using different appliances.