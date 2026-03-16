Meralco renews call for energy efficiency to manage consumption

ENSURING CONTINUOUS SERVICE

Among the steps the company is taking to manage the possible impact of the Middle East conflict are reviewing its fuel mix — including liquefied natural gas, coal, and diesel — maintaining close coordination with power suppliers, and supporting the government’s call to embrace energy efficiency.

“It would also help if we’re mindful of our electricity consumption as the war in the Middle East continues. We import much of the fuel used to generate power — we can all help to have enough power to get through the next few weeks if we conserve power,” Pangilinan said.

Meralco has been supporting measures that the government has undertaken to manage the situation, particularly in implementing practices to manage consumption.

The distribution utility has risen to the task, working to ensure the continuous delivery of reliable and cost-competitive electricity to its millions of customers.

Meralco executive vice president and COO Ronnie L. Aperocho emphasized that the company is optimizing its energy mix and fully leveraging the most cost-efficient sources, regardless of technology.

In addition, Meralco is prudently managing its exposure to the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), where electricity prices are known to be highly volatile. Aperocho also assured Meralco customers that the company is ready to secure lower-cost replacement power whenever needed.