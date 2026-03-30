Meralco hosts regional forum on women in AI, cybersecurity

The Manila Electric Company convened more than 700 participants from across Asia-Pacific for a virtual forum highlighting the role of women in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and governance, as part of its International Women’s Month activities.
The event, titled “She Leads 2026,” gathered leaders from the private sector, government, academe and regional organizations, including representatives from the Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities, Sarawak Energy and PacificLight. Discussions focused on ethical AI, digital security and inclusive leadership in governance.
Speakers included Department of Environment and Natural Resources chief information officer Arlene Romasanta, Asia Pacific College executive director Rhea-Luz Valbuena and Steel Asia chief audit executive Zaida Lazaro, who shared insights on building ethical digital systems and managing risks in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
In her keynote, Meralco senior vice president and chief audit executive Melanie Oteyza said leadership in the digital age is defined by purpose and impact, noting that women are playing a key role in shaping transformation across industries.
The forum forms part of Meralco’s broader efforts to promote inclusive leadership and responsible digital transformation, alongside programs aimed at preparing future leaders and strengthening ties between industry and academe.