Meralco hosts regional forum on women in AI, cybersecurity

The Manila Electric Company convened more than 700 participants from across Asia-Pacific for a virtual forum highlighting the role of women in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and governance, as part of its International Women’s Month activities.

The event, titled “She Leads 2026,” gathered leaders from the private sector, government, academe and regional organizations, including representatives from the Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities, Sarawak Energy and PacificLight. Discussions focused on ethical AI, digital security and inclusive leadership in governance.