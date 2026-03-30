Maritime security seen boosting trade, livelihoods

Brawner said authorities should leverage growing defense cooperation with allies as evidence of Manila’s commitment to maintaining stability in key sea routes, which support both commercial shipping and local fisheries.

For Stratbase Institute president Prof. Victor Andres Manhit, safeguarding sovereignty requires “strategic clarity” and coordination with democratic partners whose economies rely on secure regional trade routes.

“Because the next seventy years will not be defined by history—but by how we act today,” Manhit said. “In a region where the stakes continue to rise, the Philippines and Japan have both the opportunity and the responsibility to work together.”

As the impact of the Middle East crisis spreads across the country, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has cautioned that a significant restructuring of ties between Manila and Beijing may be on the horizon.