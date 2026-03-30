LTFRB to issue SCOs vs provincial bus operators hiking rates

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced this Monday that it was currently investigating reports that provincial bus operators were hiking their prices during this holy week exodus.
Atty. Greg Pua, a board member of the LTFRB, said that they had confirmed reports from the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange of eight operators increasing their rates.
Pua explained that they were set to release show cause orders to the operators within the day.
“Paalalahanan ko lang po yung ating pong bus operators lalo’t lalo na ngayong mag sesemana santa, wag niyo pong samantalahin, wag niyo pong pagsamantalahan itong krisis na ito, ang kagustuhan ng ating mga kababayan na makauwi sa kanilang mga probinsya,” he said.
“Hindi po kami magdadalawang isip na suspendihin o kanselahin pag amin pong napatunayan na nagtaas kayo ng pamasahe ng hindi pa naman dapat,” he added.
The LTFRB executive urged commuters who experience the issue first hand to report their concerns on their online platforms for immediate action.
Meanwhile, Department of Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez asserted that the department had not approved of any hikes in recent days and doubled down that they were going to investigate the cases before deciding on a punishment.
“Simple lang po ang patakaran sa LTFRB, kapag naglagay po tayo ng pamasahe na ito po, regardless of off season or peak season yan, kailangan niyo po sumunod sa pamasahe,” he explained.
A provincial bus rate increase along with increases for other transport sectors was previously announced by the LTFRB last March 17.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. subsequently ordered to suspend the fare hike a day before it was set to be implemented as he said that it was not the right time for a fare increase.
Marcos instead called on the transportation agency to hasten its distribution of the fuel subsidy to operators and drivers to cushion the impact of persistent oil price increases due to Middle Eastern conflict.