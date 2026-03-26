Perpetual nears NCAA crown

Acosta posted 12 kills, one block and an ace for 14 points while Sildo added 12 hits and two blocks for the Junior Lady Altas, who ripped the Lady Braves in one hour and 14 minutes of action.

Middle blocker Ramiel Panganiban also submitted solid numbers, finishing with nine hits and three blocks for 12 points while setter Jasmin Monte did a good job orchestrating the offense with 17 excellent sets to underscore Perpetual’s depth and balanced assault.

Meanwhile, Catherine Chu tallied 16 points for Arellano, which will shoot for the equalizer and defend its title in Game 2 on Monday.