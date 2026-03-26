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Perpetual nears NCAA crown

THE Perpetual Junior Lady Altas celebrate after tallying a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 win over the Arellano Lady Braves in Game 1 of their Season 101 NCAA volleyball fiesta girls’ division on Thursday.
THE Perpetual Junior Lady Altas celebrate after tallying a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 win over the Arellano Lady Braves in Game 1 of their Season 101 NCAA volleyball fiesta girls’ division on Thursday. Photograph courtesy of PERPETUAL
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University of Perpetual Help System Dalta sizzled early, booking a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 win over Arellano University in Season 101 National Collegiate Athletic Association volleyball fiesta girls division on Thursday at the Arellano gym in Pasay City.

Sherrie Rose Acosta and Elizha Sildo make their presence felt, spearheading a balanced assault to give the Junior Lady Altas a 1-0 edge in their best-of-three finals series.

THE Perpetual Junior Lady Altas celebrate after tallying a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 win over the Arellano Lady Braves in Game 1 of their Season 101 NCAA volleyball fiesta girls’ division on Thursday.
Junior Lady Altas grab 5th straight victory

Acosta posted 12 kills, one block and an ace for 14 points while Sildo added 12 hits and two blocks for the Junior Lady Altas, who ripped the Lady Braves in one hour and 14 minutes of action.

Middle blocker Ramiel Panganiban also submitted solid numbers, finishing with nine hits and three blocks for 12 points while setter Jasmin Monte did a good job orchestrating the offense with 17 excellent sets to underscore Perpetual’s depth and balanced assault.

Meanwhile, Catherine Chu tallied 16 points for Arellano, which will shoot for the equalizer and defend its title in Game 2 on Monday.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta
Season 101 NCAA

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