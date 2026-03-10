Janine Gutierrez shuts down pregnancy rumors

Actress Janine Gutierrez dismissed pregnancy rumors circulating online after photos from a recent wedding appearance sparked speculation among some social media users.
The discussion began after Gutierrez attended a close friend’s wedding wearing a blue halter dress. Photos from the event were posted on her Instagram account on 9 March and quickly drew reactions from followers.
While many comments praised her look, one social media user hinted that the actress might be expecting a child.
Gutierrez responded directly to the claim.
“Fake news!” she wrote.
Gutierrez is currently in a relationship with actor Jericho Rosales. The pair first sparked dating rumors in July 2024 and later celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in September 2025.
Rosales has also been seen spending time with Gutierrez’s family. In February, the couple joined relatives in celebrating the 84th birthday of the actress’ grandfather, veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez.
By addressing the claim online, the actress quickly dispelled the speculation surrounding her wedding appearance.