Iza Calzado: Fear, strength, womanhood

“This is exactly why I was so fearful of becoming a mother,” she admitted, recalling how the passing of her own mother shaped her anxieties.

“You think it doesn’t haunt me — what I witnessed, what I endured. The fear that I might do the same thing. The fear that, God forbid, something might suddenly… that was one of my fears: that I would have a child, give birth, and then something flips, something snaps.”

Strength in vulnerability

Now a mother to her daughter, Deia Amihan, Iza’s journey reflects a different kind of bravery — one rooted not in certainty, but in choosing love despite fear.

“But I try to come from a place of love because that is God’s biggest lesson for me,” she said.

Her honesty sheds light on a reality many women quietly carry: the weight of generational trauma, the pressure to be strong, and the courage it takes to break cycles.

Calzado shared that motherhood has deepened her understanding of her own mother’s struggles.

“And she went through a lot, KC,” she said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why I also push for women empowerment.”

Letting go, holding on

Even as fear lingers, Iza has learned to navigate it with grace — choosing not to let it define her.

“I also understand that I cannot control everything,” she reflected.

“I can merely shape her, instill values, and help develop the strength and resilience that I have been able to build. And hopefully, she has it, because ultimately, I’m not in control — I can only do so much.”

“The fear is there, every so often, pero hindi ko siya tinatambayan.”

It’s a powerful declaration of a woman reclaiming her narrative — not by denying fear, but by refusing to dwell in it.

Women lifting women

Beyond her personal journey, Iza continues to champion the strength of women in her work and relationships. Her recent reunion with veteran actress Hilda Koronel — whom she fondly calls “Mama Susan” — became another testament to the power of female support.

“To many, she is Hilda Koronel. To me, she is Mama Susan,” Iza shared. “Someone whose career I looked up to and quietly hoped to emulate.”

Reflecting on Koronel’s film Sisa, Iza highlighted how its themes align with her advocacy.

“One that lets you see and feel the strength of women, especially Sisa, as she seeks justice in a broken system and freedom from oppression. What a powerful film, aptly released during Women’s Month!”

She added, “In the film, you see how women support other women.”