Heart goes from painting on bags to jewelry design

After captivating audiences in Paris and Milan, Heart Evangelista is proving her creativity goes beyond couture. The actress, painter, and entrepreneur has now ventured into jewelry-making, blending her artistic vision with wearable design.

Rather than letting older accessories gather dust, Heart has begun reimagining pieces from her personal collection. Bracelets have been transformed into statement necklaces, while shoes and handbags once featured in her iconic outfit posts are being upcycled into fresh creations.