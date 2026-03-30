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Heart goes from painting on bags to jewelry design

Rather than letting older accessories gather dust, Heart has begun reimagining pieces from her personal collection.
FASHION icon Heart Evangelista. (Inset) She transformed old accessories into a stunning handcrafted necklace that shines as brightly as her influence.
FASHION icon Heart Evangelista. (Inset) She transformed old accessories into a stunning handcrafted necklace that shines as brightly as her influence.PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF IG/HEART EVANGELISTA
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After captivating audiences in Paris and Milan, Heart Evangelista is proving her creativity goes beyond couture. The actress, painter, and entrepreneur has now ventured into jewelry-making, blending her artistic vision with wearable design.

Rather than letting older accessories gather dust, Heart has begun reimagining pieces from her personal collection. Bracelets have been transformed into statement necklaces, while shoes and handbags once featured in her iconic outfit posts are being upcycled into fresh creations.

FASHION icon Heart Evangelista. (Inset) She transformed old accessories into a stunning handcrafted necklace that shines as brightly as her influence.
Heart Evangelista named among Fashion Weeks’ most influential voices

“My creations come to life,” she shared in a social media post, revealing a newly crafted necklace.

ONE of the artitst's designer bags.
ONE of the artitst's designer bags.

Fans quickly celebrated her inventive touch, hailing her as a budding jewelry artist. Some of her designs have even made appearances at international fashion events, including Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, where she continued to turn heads.

Her influence on the digital fashion landscape remains formidable. Analytics from Launchmetrics placed her among the top personalities at Paris Fashion Week, with $15.8 million in Media Impact Value (MIV). Lefty also recognized her strong engagement, ranking her as one of the “Top Key Voices” of the season.

FASHION icon Heart Evangelista. (Inset) She transformed old accessories into a stunning handcrafted necklace that shines as brightly as her influence.
Heart Evangelista: ‘I was bashed for being kikay when I was young’

According to Vogue Business, Heart contributed significant visibility for global brands, cementing her status as a top influencer while continuing to explore new creative avenues.

From front-row fashion to handcrafted jewelry, Heart is turning her personal style into a sparkling extension of her artistry.

Paris Fashion Week
Heart Evangelista
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