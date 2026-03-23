Heart Evangelista named among Fashion Weeks’ most influential voices

Heart Evangelista continues to make waves internationally after securing a spot among the Top Key Voices during both Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week — emerging as the only Filipina included in the prestigious rankings.

Data from Lefty revealed that Heart placed fifth among leading fashion influencers in Milan, generating an impressive $8.6 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) and achieving a 2.5 percent engagement rate. She replicated this feat in Paris, again ranking fifth with an even higher EMV of $11.2 million and a 2.3 percent engagement rate. EMV, as defined by the platform, reflects the overall impact and visibility of a personality’s digital presence.