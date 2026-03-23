Heart Evangelista named among Fashion Weeks’ most influential voices

Heart Evangelista continues to make waves internationally after securing a spot among the Top Key Voices during both Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week — emerging as the only Filipina included in the prestigious rankings.
Data from Lefty revealed that Heart placed fifth among leading fashion influencers in Milan, generating an impressive $8.6 million in Earned Media Value (EMV) and achieving a 2.5 percent engagement rate. She replicated this feat in Paris, again ranking fifth with an even higher EMV of $11.2 million and a 2.3 percent engagement rate. EMV, as defined by the platform, reflects the overall impact and visibility of a personality’s digital presence.
The Milan leg of fashion week took place from 24 February to 2 March, followed immediately by Paris from 2 to 10 March. Across both fashion capitals, Heart stood shoulder to shoulder with some of the industry’s most prominent figures, captivating audiences worldwide through her content and style.
More than just numbers, the recognition highlights her dedication, consistency and passion for fashion — traits that have long defined her journey. Supporters flooded social media with praise, celebrating her continued success and expressing pride in her achievements.
From runway shows in Paris to front rows in Milan, Heart keeps pushing boundaries — not just as a style icon, but as a Filipina proudly representing her country on the global fashion scene.