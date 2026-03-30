Go urges prayers as Duterte supporters hold birthday walk

Go described the occasion as one of Duterte’s “most difficult” birthdays, noting the former leader’s usual preference for simple, private celebrations focused on helping the poor. “Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, ipagdasal po natin si Tatay Digong… Huwag tayong tumigil,” he said.

He also highlighted Duterte’s record in public service and his long-standing ties with Muslim communities, emphasizing inclusivity and equal treatment.

Go said Duterte’s current situation has deeply affected supporters, urging continued prayers for his safety and health while expressing hope that the former president would soon return to the Philippines.