Go urges prayers as Duterte supporters hold birthday walk

Christopher "Bong" Go on 28 March 2026 urged Filipinos to remain united and pray for former president Rodrigo Duterte as thousands joined a solidarity walk in Davao City to mark Duterte’s 81st birthday.
The late afternoon gathering, held separately from the Araw ng Dabaw civic parade, drew supporters along Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park in San Pedro Square, amid ongoing developments that have kept Duterte abroad.
Go described the occasion as one of Duterte’s “most difficult” birthdays, noting the former leader’s usual preference for simple, private celebrations focused on helping the poor. “Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, ipagdasal po natin si Tatay Digong… Huwag tayong tumigil,” he said.
He also highlighted Duterte’s record in public service and his long-standing ties with Muslim communities, emphasizing inclusivity and equal treatment.
Go said Duterte’s current situation has deeply affected supporters, urging continued prayers for his safety and health while expressing hope that the former president would soon return to the Philippines.