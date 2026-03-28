Filipinos greet PRRD on 81st birthday as 'Bring Him Home' calls resound

Days before the occasion, social media users shared messages using hashtags #PRRD81, #HappyBirthdayPRRD, and #BringHimHome. Thousands of posts highlighted respect for PRRD’s service to the nation, with many noting his leadership exemplified strong resolve and concern for the Filipino people.

Supporters said PRRD’s leadership embodied strong resolve and deep care for the nation. Rosa Ekay Verano noted that his contributions have left a lasting impact, with many viewing him as a leader who prioritized the country’s interests.

Bigboss Don greeted the former president, adding: “Always remember – the Filipino people are behind you. You are not alone in this fight. We love you PRRD!” alongside an iconic photo of PRRD kissing the Philippine flag, an image widely shared as a symbol of his patriotism.

Other online posts appealed earnestly for the ICC to return the former president to the Philippines so he can celebrate with his family, while others expressed delight that he is celebrating inside a cell, a place where he should belong.

Beyond online greetings, organized events were planned and held across the Philippines and in cities abroad.

In Davao City, a 3 p.m. solidarity walk from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park drew attendees from nearby provinces, with Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte thanking participants. A live show followed, featuring local artists and video messages from Filipino communities abroad.

In The Hague, Overseas Filipino Workers gathered for a parallel program, holding banners that read “Happy 81st PRRD” and honoring his work for OFW welfare. They also appealed for his return to his home country.

In Manila, programs were planned by youth groups and supporters, with activities organized at Rajah Sulayman Park to mark the former leader's birthday.

Messages from supporters emphasize unity and unwavering faith. One post read: “Lagi mong tatandaan – nasa likod mo ang sambayanang Pilipino. Hindi ka nag-iisa sa laban.” Another noted: “Despite criticisms, our faith remains strong that he will come home alive and well someday.”

Last year, PRRD’s 80th birthday was celebrated in over 50 countries – a first for any Philippine leader. This year, proceeds from events worldwide will support typhoon relief efforts and a new daycare center in Mindanao.