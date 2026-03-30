Five members of "Basag kotse" Gang arrested in Bustos

Upon checking, the victim said that his personal belongings inside the vehicle were stolen.

On 30 March, another witness reported to the Bustos MPS that he followed the suspects up to Brgy. Cacarong Bata, Pandi, Bulacan, where they resided.

The Bustos MPS and the Pandi MPS coordinated and conducted an operation at the said area.

Operatives of the two police stations went to Padre Pio, Brgy. Cacarong Bata in Pandi to check on the suspects.

When an operative tried to talk to a suspect, he immediately fled and went inside the house. There, he and the other suspects were arrested.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Ron, 23; alias Ard, 33; alias Ver, 38; alias Mark, 33; and alias RM, 40, all residents of Brgy. Cacarong Bata, Pandi, Bulacan.

The police confiscated an M84 hand grenade inside a sling bag, a Smith and Wesson caliber .38 revolver with two live ammunition.

Also recovered from the suspects were the stolen items, including a backpack, two gold rings, a gold watch, and money worth Php 320,000.00.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Bustos MPS while charges of Theft, violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) are being charged against them.