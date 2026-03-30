Filipino riders earn raves from Japanese, Malaysians

Hashimoto, 32, won the men’s elite elimination and Madison events in one of the biggest Asian track cycling tournaments.

“The Philippine team is very good. With the right environment and continued development, especially in the early stages of track cycling and rider development."

“I'm really looking forward to seeing the Philippine riders next year.”

Malaysian Cycling technical director John Beasley even offered the Filipino cyclists to have a joint training camp in Malaysia to further strengthen track cycling in Southeast Asia.

Track cycling will be one of the sports to be featured as Malaysia hosts the 34th Southeast Asian Games in 2027.

“We had a junior race four years ago between Malaysia and Australia. I want the Philippines to be heavily invested so we will do everything we can to host some training camps,” Beasley said.

“Just get your flight to Malaysia and we will take care of everything else. The invitation is always there. ”

The Philippines showed some flashes of brilliance despite going up against some high-caliber cyclists.