Filipino riders earn raves from Japanese, Malaysians

TAGAYTAY CITY — A pair of powerhouse countries in the Asian Track Cycling Championships saw potential the Philippines has in the sport.
Three-time Asian Games gold medalist Eiya Hashimoto of Japan said Filipino cyclists have what it takes to thrive in track cycling if they stay consistent.
Hashimoto, 32, won the men’s elite elimination and Madison events in one of the biggest Asian track cycling tournaments.
“The Philippine team is very good. With the right environment and continued development, especially in the early stages of track cycling and rider development."
“I'm really looking forward to seeing the Philippine riders next year.”
Malaysian Cycling technical director John Beasley even offered the Filipino cyclists to have a joint training camp in Malaysia to further strengthen track cycling in Southeast Asia.
Track cycling will be one of the sports to be featured as Malaysia hosts the 34th Southeast Asian Games in 2027.
“We had a junior race four years ago between Malaysia and Australia. I want the Philippines to be heavily invested so we will do everything we can to host some training camps,” Beasley said.
“Just get your flight to Malaysia and we will take care of everything else. The invitation is always there. ”
The Philippines showed some flashes of brilliance despite going up against some high-caliber cyclists.
Maritanya Krog finished fourth in the women’s junior elimination round while Zedrick Ivan Honorica clocked in 10.865 seconds to set a new national record despite having a bike frame worth P2,500.
Patrick Gerard Lee secured a bronze medal in the men’s elite C5 scratch race last Sunday. Ivan Suing